Turner, Jane
Jane Greenberger Turner, of North Palm Beach, FL, passed away peacefully of natural causes at her home April 21, 2020, at the age of 87, surrounded by her loving daughters. She was devoted to her family, and was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 16 to May 17, 2020.