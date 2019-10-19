|
Hickerson, Janet A.
Janet A. Hickerson, 87, of Riviera Beach, FL, departed this life on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Born July 31, 1932 in Roxbury, OH to Lovell and Mamie Bowman of Bartlett, OH. Janet retired from the School District of Palm Beach County after 33 years of service at Lake Park Elementary School.
She is survived by her only daughter, DeRita Summerlot and one grandson, Darin Summerlot (Katie), one surviving sister, Dianne Jackson (Ward), many nieces, nephews, loved ones, friends, and brothers and sisters in Christ.
Janet enjoyed a wonderful life with an inspiring strength and compassion, always giving of herself to many families and friends in need.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019