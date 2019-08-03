|
Stewart, Janet Grace
Age 68, passed away suddenly July 29, 2019 while surrounded by many loved ones. She was born in Coral Gables, FL to her loving parents (deceased) Raymond E. and Peggy J. Stewart.
She will be remembered for the love she had for her family, friends and of course her kitties, as well as for her kindness and witty sense of humor.
Over the years she also always showed compassion to those she cared for whether it was the children in her daycare or patients she took care of while doing private duty nursing.
Janet is survived by her loving daughters; Kimberly Pettet (Robert) and Christina Keane (Mark), siblings; Kathy Kelley (Roger deceased), Candice Yatulis (John) and Barry Stewart, grandchildren; Robbie, Tiffany, Steven, Brandon, Brittany and Christopher as well as nieces, nephews and friends.
We will miss her deeply and are grateful for the staff at Royal Manor for their care and compassion.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life, August 11, 2019 at 11:00AM at the Royal Palm Beach Cultural Center.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019