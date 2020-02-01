|
Sexton, Janet
Janet Hitchcock Sexton, age 63, of Apple Valley, MN, died in the early morning hours on Sunday, January 26, 2020. She passed away peacefully at home after a valiant battle with cancer. Janet was born and raised in West Palm Beach, FL; where she enjoyed the beach, playing softball, and earned her horticulture degree before moving to Dallas, TX where she met her husband, John. Janet lived life through simple pleasures; cocktails with friends and family, movie nights with her husband, spending time with her grandchildren, and putting her green thumb to use while working at Bachman's for 20 years. Janet will always be remembered for putting her family first; she was a loving spouse, supportive mother, and adoring grandmother.
Preceded in death by her parents, David and June Hitchcock. Survived by her loving husband of 35 years, John; her three children, Katie (Ryan) Reddemann, Dan (Brittany) Sexton, and Joe Sexton; her three granddaughters, Tessa Rose, Leah Jo, and Shay Isabelle; her sisters, Viki (Paul) Lehto, Gay Benfield, and Carol (Larry) Weir and her three brothers, Craig (Becky) Hitchcock, John (Melody) Hitchcock, and Wade Hitchcock; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family, friends, and others whose lives Janet touched will be invited, at a later date, to her Celebration of Life to reminisce, grieve, and support each other. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Allina Health Hospice Association.
