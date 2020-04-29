|
|
Wilkins, Janet
March 1931 - April 2020
Janet Wilkins, born in Marion, Indiana, passed away peacefully April 27, 2020 in Palm Beach Gardens.
Janet earned her Bachelor's Degree in Business and her Master's Degree in Education. She thoroughly enjoyed teaching elementary students at Lake Park and North Palm Beach Elementary for thirty years. Her hobbies included travel and golf.
Janet is survived by her niece, Vicki Eastwood and two great nephews, Matt and Aaron Eastwood of Chanhassen, MN.
Memorial Service to be scheduled at a future date at Saint Marks Episcopal Church, Palm Beach Gardens where her ashes will be interred in their Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Marks.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020