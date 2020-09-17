1/1
Janice Conlin-Lucas
1938 - 2020
Conlin-Lucas, Janice
Janice L. Lucas, age 82, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 13, 2020. She is survived by brother Nicholas, sister Patty, children Diane, Theresa (Matt), Steve (Linda), Thomas (Daliana), grandchildren Shane, Justin, Summer, Crystal, Kyle, and Casey and great-grandchild Logan. She enjoyed her walks around Lake Osborne, sitting outside solving her word search puzzles and loved animals. A Funeral Mass is schedule for 10:30AM Saturday, September 19, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Lantana.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

