Janice Edith Dougherty

Janice Edith Dougherty, 86, of Jupiter, FL, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the Courtyard Gardens of Jupiter Assisted Living.
Born in Philadelphia, PA, she had been a Florida resident for 45 years coming from her birthplace.
Janice was involved and worked with George W. Bush's Florida Presidential Election Committee.
She is survived by two sons, Joe Dougherty and his wife, Jeanette of Jupiter, and John Dougherty and his wife, Dedra of Columbus, NC; one daughter, Lynne Dougherty of Warrington, PA; one sister, Georgia Levy of Doylestown, PA; and seven grandchildren.
Services and Interment will be private at the convenience of the family from the Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home and Crematory of Stuart.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
