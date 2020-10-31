1/1
Janice M. (Stephney) Goatley
1947 - 2020
Delray Beach, FL - Janice M. Goatley, age 73, of Delray Beach, passed away peacefully at home on October 16, 2020 with her loving sons by her side. Todd (Kelli), Kenneth, and George (Pip). She was a proud and doting grandmother of Sarah, Sam and Keegan. Janice is also survived by her brother John (Jewel), sisters June and Wendy (Jon), cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many friends that she loved dearly.
Janice enjoyed a long career of modeling and acting through her SAG-AFTRA affiliation. She was also a substitute teacher for local public school systems as well as a licensed real estate agent. Janice was known for her calm and caring personality, as well as her passion for life. She was an exceptional water skier and enjoyed yoga, biking, tennis as well as her love for the arts and music, but her greatest enjoyment was her family.
Interment service and a celebration of life are being planned for the summer of 2021 in Minneapolis, MN.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
