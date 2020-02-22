|
Janice Archer McVay, 91, of Boca Raton, FL, went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 19, 2020. Janice was born on September 17, 1928 to William K. and LaVerne (Langley) Archer in Kansas City, MO. She was a graduate of Sunset Hill in Kansas City, MO in 1945 and attended college at Marymount College in Los Angeles, CA. While on school break she met her prince, James Robert McVay, M.D. of Kansas City, MO. They were married on August 17, 1951 at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Kansas City, where both families were members. Together they raised five children. Janice was an active member of the Junior League of Kansas City as well as the St. Mary's Hospital Auxiliary. The McVays moved to Boca Raton, FL in 1971. Janice and her husband, Jim were members of St. Gregory's Episcopal Church in Boca Raton and the Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club for over 45 years. She was also a sustaining member of the Junior League of Boca Raton. Janice's family (her parents and brother) developed and built the Royal Palm Plaza, which they owned for many years. Janice had always been interested in photography, but it became her passion when she unexpectedly lost her youngest daughter in January of 1979. She became an active member of the Boca Raton Camera Club, where she consistently won first place for her beautiful images and her stunning still life photos and received the photographer of the year award in 1984. She was on the board of directors of the Palm Beach Photographic Centre from 1991 until 2008, and then on the advisory board until 2013. She twice won Best in Show in the Palm Beach Photographic Centre's annual members' juried show. Janice had a keen eye for photographic composition which was apparent to all who enjoyed her work.
