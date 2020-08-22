1/1
Janice Radovsky
Radovsky, Janice
Janice M. Radovsky, born on April 10, 1923, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2020. Janice was born in Jersey City, NJ, and during her youth she moved with her sister, Bernice, and parents, Jeannette and David Max, to Washington, D.C. Janice was a graduate of Ohio State University where she met and married Eugene A. Goldberg and they resided for many years in Washington, D.C. She subsequently met and married the love of her life, Lester M. Radovsky (since deceased) and resided with Lester in Toledo, Ohio and then Delray Beach, Boca Raton, and Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Janice is survived by her children, Joan Goldberg Stover of Culpeper, VA, David A. Goldberg (Ann L. Darke) of Scottsdale, AZ, Vicki Radovsky of Los Angeles, CA, Judy Radovsky of Pasadena, CA, Michael Radovsky (Elisabeth) of Nashville, TN, and her grandchildren, Andrew Goldberg (Lauren), Scott Goldberg, and Sara Bellusci, and two great-grandchildren, Ryan and Brooke Goldberg. The family extends their sincere thanks to Janice's front-line caregivers at Chatsworth in Palm Beach Gardens where she was affectionately known as "Princess" and was always asking for her hot coffee, as well as Lovely Lafleur and Sherry Dames-Council, whose support and comfort were greatly appreciated by all.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

