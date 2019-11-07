|
|
Boyd, Janie
"Eye has not seen nor ear heard what God has prepared for those who love Him."
Janie Boyd, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 in Johnson City, TN. She was a strong, Christian woman who was loved by her family and friends and whom she loved and cherished in return.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Rev. James E. Boyd, in West Palm Beach, FL; her parents, Dr. O.L. Barnes and Ivyl Pearl Barnes in Hopkinsville, KY, her sister, Rowena, and brothers, Howard, Hayden, George and James Ralph Barnes.
Janie was a traditional pastor's wife and partnered with her husband in all areas of his ministry, serving churches in Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida. She was a middle school teacher of language arts in the Palm Beach County School District. Her students loved and respected her, and she poured herself into teaching them. She gave 100% in everything she did.
Janie was a graduate of Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton, FL, and received her Master's degree from Nova University in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. However, Janie's life achievement was her master in loving, caring, giving and great faith in God, which she shared many times.
She is survived by three children, daughters, Laura Kort (husband Richard), Jane Jackson (husband Waring), and her son, James "Jimmy" Edward Boyd, Jr. with whom she resided in the last years of her life. She had three grandchildren, Richie Kort (wife Ferris), Johnson City, TN, Brian Thomas (wife, Jamie), Wenatchee, WA and Laura Dudley (husband Tom), Canton, GA. She had five great-grandchildren, R. Ian Kort, Jocelyn Thomas, and Kaine, Clint and Dean Dudley. She is also survived by one sister, Carolyn Black, Collierville, TN; and several nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.
The Bible was her guide in good times and hard times. One of her favorite verses was, "In all thy ways acknowledge Him, and He will direct your path". Janie believed the picture we need to see in our life's journey is the picture that the resurrection of Jesus provided.
The family will receive friends on Friday, November 8 at 11:00AM with a service at 12:00Noon at Quattlebaum Funeral Home at Hillcrest, 6411 Parker Avenue, West Palm Beach. Interment will follow.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019