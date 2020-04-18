|
|
Gadarian, Janis H.
Janis H. Gadarian, 69, of Palm Beach Gardens, passed away on March 26, 2020, at Trustbridge Hospice. She was born to the late Sara and Einar Handrup in South Hampton, New York, and grew up in Montauk, Long Island. She earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business from FAU and spent most of her career working as a legal assistant for two prominent Palm Beach area law firms. She also spent several years working with her husband at The Wine Cask, their wine shop and French bread bakery in Palm Beach Gardens.
Janis is survived by her husband of forty years, Art Gadarian, and their son, Christian Gadarian, along with her sister, Dale Bolton of Stuart. She leaves behind several nieces, nephews, numerous other relatives and many friends.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held in the Fall.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020