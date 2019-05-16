|
|
MERCURY, Jasper B. Jasper B. Mercury, age 45, of Houston, TX died peacefully on May 9, 2019. A Visitation will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM at Royal Palm Funeral Home, 5601 Greenwood Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00AM at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 3700 A.C. Evans Street, Riviera Beach, FL 33404. An Interment will follow at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens. Services are entrusted to Royal Palm Funeral Home.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 16, 2019