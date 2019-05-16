Home

POWERED BY

Services
Royal Palm Funeral Home
5601 GREENWOOD AVE
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
(561) 848-8659
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Royal Palm Funeral Home
5601 GREENWOOD AVE
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church
3700 A.C. Evans Street
Riviera Beach, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jasper MERCURY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jasper B. MERCURY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jasper B. MERCURY Obituary
MERCURY, Jasper B. Jasper B. Mercury, age 45, of Houston, TX died peacefully on May 9, 2019. A Visitation will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM at Royal Palm Funeral Home, 5601 Greenwood Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00AM at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 3700 A.C. Evans Street, Riviera Beach, FL 33404. An Interment will follow at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens. Services are entrusted to Royal Palm Funeral Home.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now