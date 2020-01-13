Home

Jay W. Newcomb Obituary
Newcomb, Jay W.
Jay W. Newcomb, 56, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, passed away January 1, 2020 at Jupiter Medical Center. He was born in West Palm Beach August 6, 1963; the son of the late Leonard and Janette Newcomb.
Jay's love of boats, eventually led him to become a boat mechanic. He was employed at Old Port Cove Marina for over 30 years.
He is survived by a sister, Brenda Pert (Kevin); a nephew, Brian Pert (Kristen); and three grand nephews, Tyler, Logan and Austin.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Kenneth Rappaport for the kindness and care shown to Jay.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 3:00PM to 4:00PM at Aycock-Riverside Funeral and Cremation Center, 1112 Military Trail, Jupiter, FL. A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jay's name to the Miami Transplant Institute.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 13 to Jan. 17, 2020
