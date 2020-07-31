JC Edward Jennings passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family on July 19, 2020. Born at home in North Wilkesboro, NC on September 28, 1934, JC spent his life as a loving and generous patriarch for his family. He began his life in poverty, working since age 6 as a farmhand gathering eggs. After high school JC found his way into the Air Force where he spent four years in service. During that time, and for the years to come, JC would send money home to support his mother and siblings. This is a trait that JC never lost his whole life. After the Air Force JC owned a convenience store. As a boss he'd always say "It's fine if you're going to steal things but leave me something." JC was the type of person to give money and food to any homeless person outside his store, allowing one man to even save enough money to turn around his life. He would pay people more than they charged saying "I pay people what I think they are worth regardless of the bill." His big heart was his best asset, but also his biggest struggle. He suffered many heart issues in his life, but every time he conquered them. JC was incredibly strong in the face of difficulty, never once losing his smile. JC was always one to take advantage of every moment, and look for the beauty in each day. He always wanted you to slow down so he could look at the wildflowers, and would remind you that each year the days go faster. In 2000, JC moved the Juno Beach, FL where he could be found biking to the ocean every morning for a swim. JC spent much of his time later in life playing golf and sitting on his porch, as well as maintaining his accounting business, where he held 50-year-long customers until his final days. JC will be remembered by his family for the love he gave, for his lightening wit, and most of all for the sacrifices he made to give his family their best chance. "It is the duty of the father to give his sons a good chance...My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person, he believed in me." — JC is predeceased by his son Scott, survived by his two sons Jeff and Dan; his wife of 40 years, Phyllis; six grandchildren Wade (27), Jay (21), Kennedy (10), Mason (9), Jack (7), and Piper (3); as well as the many grateful people whose lives he's touched that he, in his big heart, would call his family.