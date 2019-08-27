Home

Jean Dahlgren Obituary
Dahlgren, Jean
Jean Soldin Dahlgren, 93, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL passed away August 21, 2019. She is predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Clark Edson Dahlgren. They lived in Crookston, MN until moving to Florida in 1978. She is survived by son Michael (Susan), daughters Suzan Huus, Sandy (Dick) Cavanah, Sally Dahlgren, Sherry (Todd) Neal, 11 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, August 30 at 10:00AM at Royal Poinciana Chapel, 60 Cocoanut Row, Palm Beach. In lieu of flowers, should you desire to make a donation in Jean's memory her family suggests Trustbridge Hospice Foundation or Royal Poinciana Chapel.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019
