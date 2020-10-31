Jean F. Hoffman

West Palm Beach - Jean Hoffman (Southard), 97, born March 17, 1923 in Toledo, Ohio, the second child of Robert V. and Eunice (Culver) Southard. Graduated from Scott High School, then worked for forty-two years at Metropolitan Life Insurance Company. She married John A. Hoffman in 1972, and inherited four young adult daughters, three of whom survive her (Julia, Virginia, and Susan). After a short, happy marriage, John died of cancer in 1978, and Jean took up ballroom dancing and traveling. She visited Greece, Egypt, Costa Rica, Panama Canal, and went on cruises. She retired to West Palm Beach in 1995, and continued her involvement in the art of ballroom dancing, for which she won many awards.

She was a long-time faithful member of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church of West Palm Beach, where she volunteered in the office, in the choir, in pageants, and as a greeter. At Addington Wellington Assisted Living she found a new talent, oil painting. She was also a long time volunteer at the South Florida Science Museum.

Her parents, brother Robert S., and sister Helen Hennessy pre-deceased her, as well as nephew Robert W. Southard, and step-daughter Arlene. She is survived by three stepdaughters, seven step grandchildren, five step great-grandchildren, twelve nieces and nephews, twenty-five great-nieces and nephews, and twenty-nine great-great-nieces and nephews.

Memorial will be private. Burial will be in Toledo, Ohio.



