1/1
Jean F. Hoffman
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean F. Hoffman
West Palm Beach - Jean Hoffman (Southard), 97, born March 17, 1923 in Toledo, Ohio, the second child of Robert V. and Eunice (Culver) Southard. Graduated from Scott High School, then worked for forty-two years at Metropolitan Life Insurance Company. She married John A. Hoffman in 1972, and inherited four young adult daughters, three of whom survive her (Julia, Virginia, and Susan). After a short, happy marriage, John died of cancer in 1978, and Jean took up ballroom dancing and traveling. She visited Greece, Egypt, Costa Rica, Panama Canal, and went on cruises. She retired to West Palm Beach in 1995, and continued her involvement in the art of ballroom dancing, for which she won many awards.
She was a long-time faithful member of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church of West Palm Beach, where she volunteered in the office, in the choir, in pageants, and as a greeter. At Addington Wellington Assisted Living she found a new talent, oil painting. She was also a long time volunteer at the South Florida Science Museum.
Her parents, brother Robert S., and sister Helen Hennessy pre-deceased her, as well as nephew Robert W. Southard, and step-daughter Arlene. She is survived by three stepdaughters, seven step grandchildren, five step great-grandchildren, twelve nieces and nephews, twenty-five great-nieces and nephews, and twenty-nine great-great-nieces and nephews.
Memorial will be private. Burial will be in Toledo, Ohio.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home - West Palm Beach
2170 South Military Trail
West Palm Beach, FL 33415
561-965-4412
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tillman Funeral Home - West Palm Beach

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved