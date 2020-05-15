Truyens, Jean-JacquesVery sadly, Jean-Jacques, age 83, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020.He was born in Brussels, Belgium, (where he leaves a brother and two nieces), then moved to Brazil where he met and married his loving wife, Lily, 58 years ago.They retired to Florida and enjoyed a very busy social life. Jean-Jacques was a wonderful, kind and devoted husband, and a great friend, who was always ready to help.He will always be missed by his loving wife and many friends.