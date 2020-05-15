Jean-Jacques Truyens
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean-Jacques's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Truyens, Jean-Jacques
Very sadly, Jean-Jacques, age 83, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020.
He was born in Brussels, Belgium, (where he leaves a brother and two nieces), then moved to Brazil where he met and married his loving wife, Lily, 58 years ago.
They retired to Florida and enjoyed a very busy social life. Jean-Jacques was a wonderful, kind and devoted husband, and a great friend, who was always ready to help.
He will always be missed by his loving wife and many friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved