Truyens, Jean-Jacques
Very sadly, Jean-Jacques, age 83, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020.
He was born in Brussels, Belgium, (where he leaves a brother and two nieces), then moved to Brazil where he met and married his loving wife, Lily, 58 years ago.
They retired to Florida and enjoyed a very busy social life. Jean-Jacques was a wonderful, kind and devoted husband, and a great friend, who was always ready to help.
He will always be missed by his loving wife and many friends.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 15 to May 16, 2020.