Carroll, Jean L.
Jean L. Carroll, 73, of North Palm Beach, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Mrs. Carroll was born on July 1, 1946 in Manhattan, NY and moved to Holyoke, MA at the age of 7. She graduated from the Holyoke Catholic High School. She married Francis S. Carroll on April 27, 1968, and they celebrated 51 years of marriage before her passing. Mrs. Carroll worked as a cashier at Publix for 15 years.
She enjoyed spoiling her three grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Francis S. Carroll; her children Deborah Hawks and Stephen Carroll (Ginger); and her grandchildren, Joshua Hawks, Ryan Hawks, and Landon Carroll. She was predeceased by her sister, Evelyn Croisetiere.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 8 at 11:00AM at St. Clare Catholic Church, with interment at South Florida National Cemetery following at 1:15PM.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019