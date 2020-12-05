Jean Lucille Nadeau
It is with great sadness we announce that Jean Lucille (Gauthier) Nadeau passed away at her home in Hobe Sound, FL November 14, 2020 after a two year battle with ovarian cancer. Born March 29, 1939 Jean was a devoted partner in both life and business to Joseph Nadeau. Together they successfully owned and operated Manchester Molding and Mfg. Co. in Manchester, CT since 1967. Jean was born in Ft. Ringgold, TX to Clarence E. Gauthier and Izola (Pullium) Tracy.
Jean is survived by her husband Joseph, son Donald Nadeau of Bolton, CT, daughter Nancy Griffin and her husband Allan of South Windsor, CT, daughter Deborah Laflamme and her husband Frank of Stuart, FL, daughter Joanne Scanlon and her husband John of Glastonbury, CT. She adored her eight grandchildren Daniel Griffin who passed away in 2002, Jason Griffin, Vanessa Griffin, Michael Scanlon, Joseph Scanlon, Cheryl Nadeau, Benjamin Laflamme, and Lisa Laflamme.
Jean is survived by sisters Geneva Lariviere of Conroe, TX, Joan Schmidt and her husband Robert of Albuquerque, NM. She was predeceased by her sister Jane Bono and brother Douglas Tracy. Jean also cherished many nieces and nephews.
Jean loved spending time with her family at their summer home in Jamestown, RI where she enjoyed boating, fishing, and playing Scrabble on the deck overlooking Narragansett Bay. She loved traveling with family and friends and going to the casino where she was incredibly lucky! Jean was a talented pianist, loved to read and cook and enjoyed golfing with her many dear friends.
The family would like to thank the incredible care provided by Treasure Coast Hospice.
A Memorial Mass in Jean's memory will be held 10:00AM Saturday, December 12, 2020 at St. Christopher Parish, 12001 S.E. Federal Hwy, Hobe Sound, FL 33455.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to this wonderful organization in her memory Treasure Coast Hospice of Stuart, FL, General Patient Care Division at (www.treasurehealth.org
). Memorial donations can also be sent to Daniel J. Griffin Memorial Foundation, PO Box 711, South Windsor, CT 06074.