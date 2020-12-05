1/1
Jean Lucille Nadeau
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Lucille Nadeau
It is with great sadness we announce that Jean Lucille (Gauthier) Nadeau passed away at her home in Hobe Sound, FL November 14, 2020 after a two year battle with ovarian cancer. Born March 29, 1939 Jean was a devoted partner in both life and business to Joseph Nadeau. Together they successfully owned and operated Manchester Molding and Mfg. Co. in Manchester, CT since 1967. Jean was born in Ft. Ringgold, TX to Clarence E. Gauthier and Izola (Pullium) Tracy.
Jean is survived by her husband Joseph, son Donald Nadeau of Bolton, CT, daughter Nancy Griffin and her husband Allan of South Windsor, CT, daughter Deborah Laflamme and her husband Frank of Stuart, FL, daughter Joanne Scanlon and her husband John of Glastonbury, CT. She adored her eight grandchildren Daniel Griffin who passed away in 2002, Jason Griffin, Vanessa Griffin, Michael Scanlon, Joseph Scanlon, Cheryl Nadeau, Benjamin Laflamme, and Lisa Laflamme.
Jean is survived by sisters Geneva Lariviere of Conroe, TX, Joan Schmidt and her husband Robert of Albuquerque, NM. She was predeceased by her sister Jane Bono and brother Douglas Tracy. Jean also cherished many nieces and nephews.
Jean loved spending time with her family at their summer home in Jamestown, RI where she enjoyed boating, fishing, and playing Scrabble on the deck overlooking Narragansett Bay. She loved traveling with family and friends and going to the casino where she was incredibly lucky! Jean was a talented pianist, loved to read and cook and enjoyed golfing with her many dear friends.
The family would like to thank the incredible care provided by Treasure Coast Hospice.
A Memorial Mass in Jean's memory will be held 10:00AM Saturday, December 12, 2020 at St. Christopher Parish, 12001 S.E. Federal Hwy, Hobe Sound, FL 33455.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to this wonderful organization in her memory Treasure Coast Hospice of Stuart, FL, General Patient Care Division at (www.treasurehealth.org). Memorial donations can also be sent to Daniel J. Griffin Memorial Foundation, PO Box 711, South Windsor, CT 06074.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
12
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Christopher Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
950 S.E. Monterey Road
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 287-1985
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 21, 2020
My condolences and love for a great loss within your's and the entire family. Aunt Jean was a loving and compassionate individual who never gave up fighting her difficult battle. Those of us who knew her will remember her fondly with love as she was an amazing mother, wife, sister, aunt, and great aunt and will be greatly missed xoxo...
Jennifer Edmundson
Family
November 18, 2020
Joanne; I am so sorry for your loss. I have such fond memories of your mom. She was a wonderful caring person. My heart goes out to your family
Colleen Breen McDonough
Friend
November 18, 2020
To Debbie, Mr. Nadeau and the whole Nadeau family. I'm so sorry to hear about the passing of Mrs. Nadeau. I have many fond memories of her and the house on Ferguson Road. Sending you all thoughts of peace and comfort during this difficult time. Patty Breen
Patty Breen
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved