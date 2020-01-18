Home

Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home
250 Center Street
Jupiter, FL 33458
561-744-2030
Jean Michelsen

Jean Michelsen Obituary
Michelsen, Jean
Jean Michelsen, 90, of Jupiter, FL passed away January 15, 2020, after a difficult battle with cancer.
Born in New Britain, CT to the late Joseph and Nellie (Lipnickas) Guzauckas, she was a lifelong New Britain resident and graduate of New Britain High School and E.C. Goodwin Tech. She was a loving housewife and mother, and an Avon representative for many years.
She was also a devoted Catholic of St. Jude's Catholic Church. She was very involved with "WICS", Angels of the World, and St. Paul's Women's Club.
Jean leaves her beloved husband Harry, 91, three children, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, a brother, as well as a brother and sister-in-law. She was predeceased by several brothers and sisters.
Friends and relatives are invited to call on Wednesday from 4PM – 8 PM at Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, Jupiter, FL.
Jean's funeral will begin at 11AM on Thursday at St. Jude's Catholic Church, Tequesta, FL followed by internment at 12PM at Riverside Memorial Park, Tequesta, FL.
Memorial donations may be made in her name to: St. Jude's Catholic Church, 204 UA-1, Tequesta, FL 33469. For directions and online condolences please visit: www.taylorandmodeen.com
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
