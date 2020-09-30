Jean Pierre Czernowski
Pierre Czernowski, age 64, of Lake Worth, FL, has passed away. After his retirement from the West Palm Beach Fire Dept., he served with Youth for Christ. He then began a charitable ministry, Hand of Mercy. He was also a member of Florida Gardens Baptist Church.
Visitation will be Fri. Oct. 2nd at 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Palms West Funeral Home, Royal Palm Beach. Funeral Services will be Sat. Oct. 3rd at 1:00PM at Florida Gardens Baptist Church, Lake Worth with internment at Lake Worth Memory Gardens, afterwards.
To view his full obituary and sign the guestbook, please visit (www.palmswestfuneralhome.com/obituaries
).
Note: Visitation and Funeral Services are subject to current COVID limitations.