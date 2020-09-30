1/
Pierre Czernowski, age 64, of Lake Worth, FL, has passed away. After his retirement from the West Palm Beach Fire Dept., he served with Youth for Christ. He then began a charitable ministry, Hand of Mercy. He was also a member of Florida Gardens Baptist Church.
Visitation will be Fri. Oct. 2nd at 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Palms West Funeral Home, Royal Palm Beach. Funeral Services will be Sat. Oct. 3rd at 1:00PM at Florida Gardens Baptist Church, Lake Worth with internment at Lake Worth Memory Gardens, afterwards.
To view his full obituary and sign the guestbook, please visit (www.palmswestfuneralhome.com/obituaries).
Note: Visitation and Funeral Services are subject to current COVID limitations.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
