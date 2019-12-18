Home

Jean Y. Lamm (Tauer), age 94, of Waconia, MN. Preceded in death by husband, James, siblings, Joan Schumann, Edward Tauer and Kathryn Bruckbauer. Survived by children, Mary Beth (Alan) Ineson, James (Karen) Lamm, David Lamm; six grandchildren; one great-grandson; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Tauer and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial is Friday, December 20, 11:00AM at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 2385 Commerce Blvd, Mound, MN. Visitation is Thursday, December 19, 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Huber Funeral Home, 1801 Commerce Blvd, Mound, MN 55364, and also one hour prior to Mass at church. Interment is at 2:30PM, Church of the Epiphany Cemetery, 1900 111th Ave NW, Coon Rapids, MN. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to .
Huber Funeral Home 952-472-1716 (www.huberfunerals.com)
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
