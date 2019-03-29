|
YANNETTE, Jean Jean Yannette, 87, of Jupiter, FL, passed away on March 27, 2019 after a 10 year battle with Alzheimer's. She was born in Kansas City, MO. Jean loved gardening, bird watching and spending time with her family. She is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, Tony, her children, Chuck Yannette (Cindy), Dan Yannette, Alice Hill (Jim) and Michael Yannette (Javier), six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her daughter Ann Murphy (Michael). A Visitation will be held on Friday, March 29 from 4:00PM until 8:00PM at Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, 250 Center St, Jupiter, FL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 30 at 9:30AM at St. Peter Catholic Church, 1701 Indian Creek Parkway, Jupiter, FL. For online condolences visit www.taylorandmodeen.com
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 29, 2019