|
|
SWANK, Jeanette A. Jeanette A Stratton Swank, 75 of W. Palm Bch. Florida died February 15, 2019 peacefully @ Jupiter TrustBridge Hospice after fighting years from kidney disease. Survived by daughter Melissa Heigaard. Grandchildren Freya & Leif Heigaard ; Codie Briceno; Jerry, Carol & Justin Larson. Many beloved nieces, nephews & cousins. She was always kind to everyone. You will be missed dearly. Until we meet again may you rest in peace. She will be cremated and no funeral held locally. In Spring there will be a graveside memorial held where her remains will be placed next to the family @ Mt St Benedict Cemetery Bloomfield, CT.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 19, 2019