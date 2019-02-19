Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette SWANK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette A. SWANK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jeanette A. SWANK Obituary
SWANK, Jeanette A. Jeanette A Stratton Swank, 75 of W. Palm Bch. Florida died February 15, 2019 peacefully @ Jupiter TrustBridge Hospice after fighting years from kidney disease. Survived by daughter Melissa Heigaard. Grandchildren Freya & Leif Heigaard ; Codie Briceno; Jerry, Carol & Justin Larson. Many beloved nieces, nephews & cousins. She was always kind to everyone. You will be missed dearly. Until we meet again may you rest in peace. She will be cremated and no funeral held locally. In Spring there will be a graveside memorial held where her remains will be placed next to the family @ Mt St Benedict Cemetery Bloomfield, CT.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.