Mantovani, Jeanne Beatrice
May 5, 1943 – July 1, 2019
Jeanne Beatrice Mantovani, 76, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, passed away July 1, 2019, from complications from Dementia.
Jeanne was part of the Palm Beach County School Cafeteria System Management Team for over 25 years. She retired from county service in 2005.
Jeanne was the daughter of James and Jeanne Keenan of Springfield, MA.
Jeanne was married to Robert Mantovani for 53 years and her passing follows her late husband.
Jeanne leaves behind her two sons and their wives, Robert and Elisha Mantovani of Chattanooga, TN and Thomas and Camie Mantovani of Lake Mary, FL, along with her three grandchildren, Isabella, Sophia, and Merrick.
She is survived by her four siblings, James Keenan, Thomas Keenan, Kathleen Jarvis and Karen Hariban.
Funeral Arrangements are made for 11:00AM Saturday, July 27, at St. Claires Church, North Palm Beach, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 25 to July 26, 2019