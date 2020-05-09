Saunders, Jeanne Bollinger
Jeanne Bollinger Saunders was born in West Palm Beach on April 9, 1926, the vivacious daughter of Florence B. and John E Bollinger. After 94 years of zestful living, she died peacefully at home on April 30, 2020, surrounded by love.
A proud graduate of Palm Beach High and FSU, Jeanne subsequently earned a master's degree at FAU and taught fourth grade at North Palm Beach Elementary for 41 years. A skilled and creative teacher, she produced amazing plays each spring, showcasing all her young students. After retiring, Jeanne discovered another happy place at the North Palm Beach Village Library where she spent 14 years working beside her dear friend, Nancy Moore.
Mac Saunders and Jeanne Bollinger were married in 1950 and settled in North Palm Beach to raise their two boys. Throughout the ensuing years, their home was a hub of activity where Jeanne shared her abundant store of optimism and happiness with family and friends alike.
Predeceased by her parents, her husband Mac, sister Liz Albertson, and brother John Bollinger, Jr. Jeanne leaves a devoted family to celebrate a life well lived. She is survived by her loving sons H.M. "Bubba" Saunders and John M. Saunders (Patsy), her brothers Bill (Susan) and Steve (Sonia) Bollinger, cherished grandchildren include Jill (Warren) Spurge, Ben (Kirsty) Saunders, Sean (Amber) Saunders, and Sarah Saunders, great-grands Colin, Ava and Luke. Additionally, Jeanne was a hands-on aunt to LaMont (Sheryll), Carolyn (Phil), Pat, Sherry, John William, Sabrina (Billy) and Stephanie. She will also be missed by two special people in her life, Diane Bollinger and Jan Herrington.
To honor Jeanne's memory, the family suggests donations to the Memorial Fund at the North Palm Beach Public Library, 303 Anchorage Drive or simply remember to pass on her kindness and cheerfulness.
A private graveside service took place on May 7 at Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery, with Howard-Quattlebaum Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. A memorial will be held when our world rights itself and it is safe to gather. Jeanne will be missed, but to have shared her remarkable journey is a blessing for all who loved her.
To express condolences, visit PalmBeachPost.com/obituaries
Jeanne Bollinger Saunders was born in West Palm Beach on April 9, 1926, the vivacious daughter of Florence B. and John E Bollinger. After 94 years of zestful living, she died peacefully at home on April 30, 2020, surrounded by love.
A proud graduate of Palm Beach High and FSU, Jeanne subsequently earned a master's degree at FAU and taught fourth grade at North Palm Beach Elementary for 41 years. A skilled and creative teacher, she produced amazing plays each spring, showcasing all her young students. After retiring, Jeanne discovered another happy place at the North Palm Beach Village Library where she spent 14 years working beside her dear friend, Nancy Moore.
Mac Saunders and Jeanne Bollinger were married in 1950 and settled in North Palm Beach to raise their two boys. Throughout the ensuing years, their home was a hub of activity where Jeanne shared her abundant store of optimism and happiness with family and friends alike.
Predeceased by her parents, her husband Mac, sister Liz Albertson, and brother John Bollinger, Jr. Jeanne leaves a devoted family to celebrate a life well lived. She is survived by her loving sons H.M. "Bubba" Saunders and John M. Saunders (Patsy), her brothers Bill (Susan) and Steve (Sonia) Bollinger, cherished grandchildren include Jill (Warren) Spurge, Ben (Kirsty) Saunders, Sean (Amber) Saunders, and Sarah Saunders, great-grands Colin, Ava and Luke. Additionally, Jeanne was a hands-on aunt to LaMont (Sheryll), Carolyn (Phil), Pat, Sherry, John William, Sabrina (Billy) and Stephanie. She will also be missed by two special people in her life, Diane Bollinger and Jan Herrington.
To honor Jeanne's memory, the family suggests donations to the Memorial Fund at the North Palm Beach Public Library, 303 Anchorage Drive or simply remember to pass on her kindness and cheerfulness.
A private graveside service took place on May 7 at Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery, with Howard-Quattlebaum Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. A memorial will be held when our world rights itself and it is safe to gather. Jeanne will be missed, but to have shared her remarkable journey is a blessing for all who loved her.
To express condolences, visit PalmBeachPost.com/obituaries
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 9 to May 10, 2020.