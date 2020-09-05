Frankel, Jeanne

Jeanne Frankel died peacefully in her sleep on August 24, 2020 at the age of 92 after a short illness, at Trust Bridge Hospice, in Palm Beach. She was born in the Bronx, NY, on November 16, 1927, the older of two daughters of Charles and Mary Goldberg. Jeanne married Phil Morton Frankel, a World War ll veteran, on June 22, 1947. They lived in Manhattan and later in Merrick, Long Island, and had two sons, Jay and Howie. For many years later in her life, she lived in Delray Beach and Boca Raton.

Jeanne, known to many of her friends as "Jeannie", was a warm, lively, generous, good-natured person who loved and was loved by her sons and daughter-in-law, her grandchildren, her great-granddaughter and her many friends. For several decades she was a devoted folk dancer and danced with groups both in Florida and on Long Island. She worked as an administrative assistant for much of her life and enjoyed her most recent work at a college for seniors.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years Phil Frankel, her sister Ruth Goldberg, and her ex-husband Charles Leicht. She is survived by her son Jay Frankel and his fiancée Synnev Høglund; son Howie Frankel and his wife Diane; grandchild David Frankel, his wife Beatrice Lindstrom, and their daughter Annika; and grandchildren Alexander Frankel, Jacob Frankel, Dana Frankel and Dana's husband Matt Kornatz.

Jeanne will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Her funeral will be delayed due to the pandemic; she will be buried in New Jersey next to her husband Phil.



