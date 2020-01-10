|
|
Taylor, Jeanne
On Saturday, January 4, 2020, beloved Jeanne Renton Taylor, passed away peacefully at her home in Jupiter, FL at age 84.
Jeanne was born on September 14, 1935, in Jersey City, NJ, to Louis and Jennie Gray Renton. She grew up at the end of the Depression and years of World War II. As a teenager, she helped her parents run the Glenwood Restaurant, while enjoying outings at Greenwood Lake where she was an avid water-skier. She attended Upsala College for two years and was very active in her church. On April 9, 1960, she married her true love, Michael Nicholas Taylor, who she has missed terrible for the last twenty years. Together, they raised three sons, Michael, Mark and Martin, and one daughter, Jill.
Jeanne was a wonderful friend, mother and wife, she dedicated her life to God and to her family. She was a homemaker, yet also a trailblazer—she was one of the first women to coach Little League baseball and win! Also, she was a passionate teacher and watcher of sports. Not only did she love watching her children play basketball, compete at horseback riding, swimming, baseball and soccer, she was an avid fan of Duke basketball. She loved reading the Bible and praying for others. When Jeanne prayed for you, you knew God would be in your life soon. She was known for talking to everyone and making anyone she ran into feel special. A great sense of humor matched her sharp wit for crossword puzzles. Jeanne always had that magical child spirit, especially for holidays, decorating, and dressing up in costumes. She loved greatly and was well loved.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband, Michael; father, Louis; mother, Jennie; brothers, Louis, Tommy, and Bruce; and sister, Karen. She is survived by her four children, Michael, Jill, Mark and Martin, sister Ellen Sigler, and 13 grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.
For further information, or to leave an online condolence message for the family please visit (www.gcfuneralhome.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020