|
|
Van Ess, Jeanne
Martha "Jeanne" (Andrews) Van Ess, 74, passed away surrounded by family on January 13, 2020. A Florida native, she was the daughter of former Mayor of Lake Worth, Leamon "Andy" Andrews and Betty. After graduating from the University of Florida, she became a teacher and continued to teach and volunteer in many capacities throughout her life. She married Philip Van Ess in 1968, and they began an adventure of over 30 years of Air Force service, living in 14 places, raising two wonderful daughters, and finally settling in Savannah, Georgia. Jeanne loved to dance, travel, play with her five grandchildren and help them grow. She served at the local library and was a devoted member of Skidaway Island United Methodist Church. Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Philip Van Ess; daughter Jill (Dave) Watts, grandkids Vanessa, Mitchell, Jacqueline; daughter Polly (Peter) Sandness, grandkids Maren, Tyler; sisters Mary Jane Andrews and Joanne (Bob) Hamilton; devoted friend of the family Rebecca Laborde; and many friends around the world. A Memorial Service will be planned at a later date.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020