|
|
McRoy, Jeannette
Jeannette McRoy, 78, of Boynton Beach, FL, passed away on July 27, 2019. A public viewing will be held Saturday August 3, 2019, 9:00AM until 10:00AM at Brown's Funeral Home, 1004 South Dixie Highway, Lantana, FL 33462. A Celebration of Life will commence on Saturday August 3, 2019 at 10:00AM immediately following viewing. Complete funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Brown's Funeral Home, 1004 South Dixie Highway, Lantana, FL 33462
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019