Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jeff Vaughan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeff Vaughan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeff Vaughan Obituary
Vaughan, Jeff
Jeff Vaughan, age 69, of Knoxville, TN, formerly of Boynton Beach, FL, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 in Knoxville, TN. Jeff was born September 14, 1951 in New Orleans, LA and was adopted as a young child by the late Woody and Dorothye Sharpe Vaughan. He was a Heavy Equipment Operator for Hardrives among other employers before moving to Tennessee in 2006 and continued his trade in Tennessee. Jeff loved his family, friends, Harley Davidson Lowrider Motorcycle and his Rottweilers.
He is survived by his wife, Lori; son, Jessie; granddaughter, Krysta; two sisters, Jan Vaughan and Jennetta Trower; aunt, Janet Sowers and many cousins.
At his request, Jeff will be cremated and there will be no formal funeral or memorial services. Those who wish may make a donation remembrance to the Animal Rescue League in Jeff's memory.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeff's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -