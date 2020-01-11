|
|
Vaughan, Jeff
Jeff Vaughan, age 69, of Knoxville, TN, formerly of Boynton Beach, FL, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 in Knoxville, TN. Jeff was born September 14, 1951 in New Orleans, LA and was adopted as a young child by the late Woody and Dorothye Sharpe Vaughan. He was a Heavy Equipment Operator for Hardrives among other employers before moving to Tennessee in 2006 and continued his trade in Tennessee. Jeff loved his family, friends, Harley Davidson Lowrider Motorcycle and his Rottweilers.
He is survived by his wife, Lori; son, Jessie; granddaughter, Krysta; two sisters, Jan Vaughan and Jennetta Trower; aunt, Janet Sowers and many cousins.
At his request, Jeff will be cremated and there will be no formal funeral or memorial services. Those who wish may make a donation remembrance to the Animal Rescue League in Jeff's memory.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020