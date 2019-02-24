|
SMITH, Jeffery Michael Jeff, 74, passed away after a long courageous battle with Parkinson's on February 15, 2019. He was a wonderful husband of 52 years to his wife Karen and loving father to Deborah Smith Johnson (Don), Derek Smith (Wendy) and grandfather to Max and Alice Wetherill-Smith. Jeff loved to fish, play golf and travel. He owned Progressive Beauty Supply and enjoyed working with each and every customer. He will be missed by his sisters-in-law, Kathy Lowenberg, Patricia Salerno, Annette Southern and nephew, Anthony Stauffer, nieces, Vanessa, Danielle and Cassie. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his memory to the National Parkinson's Foundation, Boca Grove Center, 21301 Powerline Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33433. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 24, 2019