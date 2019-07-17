|
|
Switzer, Jeffrey Maxwell
It is with great sadness the Switzer Family announces that "Max" Switzer, age 30, died of accidental drowning on July 15, 2019.
Max is survived by his father John, step-mother Gigi, two sisters: Victoria and Valerie and two brothers: John Junior and David Grafton.
Born in Florida to Lynn Stoll-Switzer who formed the foundation of his character and strong charisma.
Max will be remembered most as someone who inspired. A young man who everyday lived with optimism. Max listened first and regardless of the challenges he faced, was guided by his unwavering concern for others.
Max will be sorely missed.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at:
([email protected])
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 17 to July 18, 2019