|
|
Flynn, Jeffrey Michael
June 11, 1964
November 28, 2019
Beloved Son, Brother, Father, and Friend, Jeff "Pete" as he was called by his friends, was born in New Castle, PA and moved to Sunny Florida when he was 3 months old. He was raised in West Palm Beach where you would find him playing ball or tinkering with a car. He moved to Cooper City, FL and after graduating from Cooper City High School he found himself back in West Palm Beach.
He was a man filled with dreams of ways to change the world in a positive way. From his many inventions he created from being a Master Mechanic, to becoming an Ordained Minister and helping those around him see God as he did as his Father in Heaven. Jeff always had a hard time saying "No" to anyone in need of help. He was always there to make their day better.
As he is home now in Heaven, he continues to watch over his parents Nancy and Patrick Flynn, his son Shaun Flynn, his sister Barbra Collins (Mark), brother Steve (Angi), brother Chris (Tracey). Nephews and nieces Cody, Brett, Kara, Megan and Christopher.
He will be missed by all of his friends and family, till we meet again.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019