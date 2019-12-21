|
Glass, Jeffrey Peter
March 1, 1946
December 7, 2019
Jeffrey Peter Glass, MD, known as Peter to his family and friends died on Saturday, December 7, 2019 surrounded by his wife and children.
Peter was born on March 1, 1946 in New York City and grew up on Long Island in the towns of Patchogue and Islip. His love for medicine came from his father, Sidney Glass, a doctor who would take Peter with him on local house calls and who imbued in his son the sense of honor, morality and compassion that defined both how he lived his life and how he practiced medicine.
Peter graduated from American University in Washington, DC where he majored in American History. He then earned a medical degree from New York Medical College followed by an internship in internal medicine at the Washington Hospital Center in Washington, DC, a neurology residency at New York University Medical Center and a fellowship in Neuro-Oncology at Memorial Sloan Kettering.
In 1978 he joined the faculty of the University of Texas Medical School in Houston where, in 1979, he started the first in-hospital neurology service for the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. In the early 1990's he went to work for the University of Florida Health Science Center, Jacksonville, then as a neuro-oncologist for Duke University Medical Center in Durham, NC.
In 1995 Peter started a neurology service at the West Palm Beach VA where he worked as a staff member until 2010. Finally, until his health began to fail, he worked as a neurologist at the Walter Reed National Military Center in Bethesda, MD.
Peter loved animals and in recent years enjoyed the companionship of two Scottish terriers. He enjoyed music, particularly jazz and show tunes, reading American History, and was possessed of a quirky sense of humor with a penchant for puns and silly jokes that left family and friends groaning. Above all he treasured his family, Barbara, his wife of 47 years, and his children Alexandra "Alex", Oliver, and Maxim.
He was predeceased by his father Sidney Glass, his mother Sondra (Holzman) Glass Espejo, and his brother Paul Glass. Peter was laid to rest on December 12 at New Montefiore Cemetery in West Babylon, NY.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019