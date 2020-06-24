Lewis, Jeffrey W.

Jeffrey Weston Lewis, 61, passed away unexpectedly June 18, 2020 at Lawnwood Regional Medical Trauma Center. He was born March 15, 1959 in Framingham, MA. He was the son of Norma Dunham Lewis and the late Myron R. Lewis. Jeff graduated from John I. Leonard High School and the North Technical Educational Center ('77) with perfect attendance.

Jeff was an exceptionally accomplished and gifted licensed General Contractor in South Florida, who was sought out to design and construct projects worldwide. He held numerous certifications and accolades in construction, consulting, inspections, and property management. Jeff was a visionary, he transformed blank canvases into beautiful spaces. He was a passionate private pilot, who understood the magnitude of flight; how immense of a privilege it really was to fly.

Jeff was man with deep integrity, quick wit, and fun-loving humor. He will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Deborah Carl. Surviving in addition to his wife, Helena Lewis, are his children Brittany Storm (Craig) and Kyle Lewis (Allison); siblings Cindy Bernier (Phil), Lugene Machunski (Victor), Cheryl Lewis, Kenny Lewis (Jorge), friend and confidant Grady Rosier, and many other relatives, friends, and associates.

Kraeer Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pompano Beach, FL will oversee arrangements. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Those who wish to remember Jeff may contribute, in his memory, to his first grandchild's college fund (daughter of Kyle and Allison, due August 2020). Donations can be sent to Brittany Storm, 2071 Bethel Blvd., Boca Raton, FL 33486.

"We can imagine Jeff now at peace in God's house, probably getting a plan together for a remodel".

- Grady Rosier



