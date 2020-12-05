Jennifer Estey
1966 - 2020
Jennifer Anne Estey, 53, of Columbus, Ohio, passed peacefully on November 25, 2020 after a long illness.
Jennifer was endlessly engaging, funny, caring and had a keen intellect. She was born in Hawaii in 1966, the daughter of a Navy doctor and his wife, a marine biologist. After her family returned from Hawaii and to civilian life she eventually grew up on Singer Island, Florida. She left Florida in 1985 to attend Boston University and remained in Boston to begin her lifelong career as an ethics and compliance professional.
She met her husband Chris there; they fell in love and were married in 1993 on Cape Cod. In 2007 the family moved to New Albany, Ohio, where Jen joined LBrands. Besides her routine work, her job saw Jen travel from London and Hong Kong to Vietnam and India working with teams around the world and providing her leadership and guidance.
Jen served on the boards of Amethyst and then Alvis in Columbus where she championed the critical recovery programs they provide. Jen was especially involved with Alvis' Amethyst program that provides long-term addiction recovery support for women. She was recently honored with a formal recognition for her work by the Columbus City Council.
Jen is survived by her husband, Christopher and two grown sons, Hayden and Luke, brother Russell Bane, parents Don and Leni Bane and Ken and Marilyn Johnson (husband's aunt and uncle) and many nephews, nieces, cousins, and sisters/brothers-in-law.
A small, private ceremony is being held for her family. A Celebration of Life to remember Jen is being planned to take place next year. In lieu of flowers, the family recommends a donation to Alvis, (alvis.kindful.com
).
Jen wished for all her family and friends to know it was "my privilege and honor to share life's grand journey with all of you."