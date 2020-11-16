Jennifer Subler Stevens
Jennifer Subler Stevens age 49, passed away on November 9, 2020 in Tampa, FL.
Jennifer "Jen" was a devoted, adored and beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend who taught us all what life and love are supposed to look like. Jen was always the one making sure everyone else was taken care of as she always put others first and was quick to offer a smile, kindness and help to those in need. Her fierce love of family and friends, her never-ending generosity to all in every way and her gifts of smiles and shared laughter changed everyone she ever met.
Jen had a particular knack and proficiency in planning and bringing people together through a gastronomic experience of eating and drinking at an unprecedented level - whether it was hosting a tailgate party, preparing a home-cooked meal for family and friends, hosting a dinner party, enjoying an extravagant meal at the finest restaurants in the world or just having a snack. She understood the relational significance of being bold and vulnerable in her engagement with others and created a true sense of belonging whether you were a long-time friend or just meeting her for the first time. The result – the strongest, most intimate, meaningful and enviable relationships anyone could ever ask for in this world! Thank you Jen!
Jennifer approached her fight with cancer the same way she approached life – with commitment, optimism, ferocity, compassion and Faith. She gave her life to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in the early 1990s and served as an amazing role model for her family. God was never more present in her life than during her battle with cancer as the Holy Spirit grew more powerful in her and her relationship with Jesus grew stronger. Her strength, courage and peace throughout this journey, as well as her beautiful smile and unequaled attitude, radiated warmth and hope throughout the Moffitt Cancer Center and displayed the love of Jesus for every doctor and nurse to witness. While we all prayed for the miracle of physical healing for Jennifer, we witnessed countless miracles along the way. During the past several months, Jennifer was never more alive spiritually and shared her incredible testimony of the goodness of God with so many, impacting countless lives for eternity!
Jen was born in Versailles, OH on May 30, 1971, daughter of Charlene (Phlipot) Subler and the late Steven Subler. She is survived by her husband Joel Stevens (51) and their two children, Jacob (24) and Jane (21). Jen is also survived by her three sisters (Jill Klorer, Diane Bush and Lori Miller) their spouses and numerous nieces and nephews. Additionally, she is survived by her in-laws Joel and Diane Stevens (Joel's parents) and Mindy Libero (Joel's sister). Finally, the family's two Boston Terriers (Bentley (13) and Belle (12)) will miss her dearly.
A Memorial Service (for family only due to COVID-19) honoring Jennifer will be conducted by Pastors Todd and Julie Mullins at 4:00PM on Sunday, November 22 at Christ Fellowship Church located at 5343 Northlake Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418. The family plans to live stream the service for those wishing to participate. Please share a memory or condolence for Jennifer at (Howard-Quattlebaum.com
).