Stonecipher Earll, Jenny

With great sadness the family of Jenny Beth Stoncipher Earll, 47, announce her passing August 23, 2020. She is survived by her husband Tyler Earll and daughters Morgan and Peyton Earll, her son Garrett Stonecipher, daughter Samantha Stonecipher and their father Gary Stonecipher, her parents Alix Bonnette Dummett and Daniel Dummett, sisters Jill Dummett and Jamie Dummett Edwards and nephew Levi Edwards.

Jenny was born in Winter Park, FL, graduated from Jupiter High School and Palm Beach State College of Nursing. She was a practicing RN for over 20 years and helped countless people as an emergency room nurse.

She was a loving mother first, a loved daughter and sister and friend to many. She loved the country living and playing with her children and their horses, dogs, and chickens. She will be remembered and missed by all. Due to the Covid19 restrictions the time of her "Celebration of Life" has not been determined.



