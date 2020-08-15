Jeremiah Murphy

MURPHY, JEREMIAH
JEREMIAH "Jerry" MURPHY, age 79 of Delray Beach passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Jerry retired from both the New York City Police Department and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, having given 20 years of service to each.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann Murphy and family.
Private Family Services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rock Point Academy for Autism, 1815 Forest Hill Blvd., West Palm Beach, FL 33406, (rockpointacademy.com
) in Jerry's memory.
To leave a condolence and view the full obituary please visit www.scobeecombsbowdenfuneralhome.com