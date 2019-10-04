|
|
Cuffe, Jeremy
Jeremy "Jerry" Patrick Bourne Cuffe, age 88, of Jupiter, FL, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 peacefully at his home. Born in England, spending time in India with his parents, he attended and graduated from Marlborough Boys' College in England, later attending Cranfield University's College of Aeronautics.
While stationed in Germany serving for the Royal Air Force, he met his former wife, Doreen Carr of New Zealand before emigrating to the US. As an engineer, Jerry brought his experience in aviation and rockets from England to the US and joined with Pratt & Whitney Aircraft (P&W), a company deeply involved in both.
While examining reports of rocket problems, Jerry invented a unique method of converting liquid oxygen to a gas in a rocket engine. This concept was patented by P&W and an award was granted to Jerry. He also led the proposal team that convinced NASA to allow P&W to redesign and manufacture all the remaining crucial SSME H2 and O2 pumps.
Jerry felt most at peace while on his sailboat, La Sorciére, in the Bahamas. Having moored his boat for many years in Man-O-War Cay, Abaco he developed a passion for Man-O-War and the Abaco Potcakes that lived there, having adopted three of them over time. Sadly, his boat was destroyed earlier this year by Hurricane Dorian.
Jerry is survived by his five daughters, Cathy Cuffe, Philippa Fradley, Debbie Fielding, Susan Cuffe, and Penny Carlson, multiple grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and Potcake JoJo.
A Celebration of his Life will take place as an open house at his home in Jupiter, Monday, October 7 from 4:30PM to 7:30PM. Please contact [email protected] for further information.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to:
(http://MOWrelief.com)
(https://www.gofundme.com/f/mow-abaco-relief)
(https://www.gofundme.com/f/marine-rescue-and-relief)
(http://Abacoshelter.org)
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019