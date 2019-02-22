BARRECA, Jerome 1958-2019 Jerome Barecca, 60, Loxahat- chee, FL passed away peacefully Saturday, February 16, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his family in the comfort of his home when he gained his wings. Born March 5, 1958, in Lake Worth, FL, he was a son of the late Charles Thomas Barreca and Martha Stryczek Barreca. To know Jerry was to love him. He always had a smile for everyone he met, even if he wasn't feeling his best. He was selfless, always putting others before himself. He was a strong man, with a gentle soul; a devoted, dedicated, and loving husband, father, pop-pop, and friend. He loved fishing, airboating, hunting, and all things outdoors. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister MaryLou Barreca Royse. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Robin R. Barreca; his son Jerome Barreca II and his girlfriend, Melanie Hannah, of Loxahatchee, FL, and his daughter Rachel L. Barreca and her wife, Courtney Barreca, of Loxahatchee, FL. He was Pop-Pop to the light of his life, his granddaughter and angel, Aubree M. Barreca; there was nothing he wouldn't do for her. Also surviving are his brother, Charles A. Barreca and his wife, Laurie Barreca, of Loxahatchee, FL; his best friend of over 50 years and his partner in crime Jim Dubberly and his wife, Ruth Dubberly, of Sebring, FL; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other family members and friends, too many to list, that all love him immensely. The family would like to thank the staff at TrustBridge Hospice, particularly Miracle, RN, for their kindness, empathy, and for being the "miracle" Jerry and his family needed during their most difficult time. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary