Goldstein, Jerome C.

Dr. Jerome "Jerry" C. Goldstein, 83, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2019 in West Palm Beach, FL from complications of a chronic illness.

A native of Little Falls, NY, Jerry was a renowned surgeon specializing in Otolaryngology. His passion for medicine resulted in a distinguished career involving surgery, teaching, and administrative leadership, and his efforts influenced many aspects of the growth of this specialty on a national and international level. During his years working in Washington, DC, he was known for his July 4th parties overlooking the Potomac. Early in his career he was an active golfer, boater and traveler, and later became an avid bridge player whose infectious smile warmed all who knew him.

Jerry received his AB from the University of Rochester and his MD from State University of New York (Syracuse). He interned at Philadelphia General Hospital (1963-64) and received residency training in surgery and otolaryngology at Bronx Municipal Hospital Center and State University of New York at Syracuse (1964-68). He was assistant professor at Northwestern University Medical School in Chicago (1968-71), in private practice in Glens Falls, NY (1971-73), and then Professor of Surgery and Head of the Division of Otolaryngology at Albany Medical College (1974-83).

Following a diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis, he embarked on a career of public service, serving as Executive Vice President of the American Academy of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery (AAO-HNS) in Washington, DC (1984-94). He continued to serve in numerous leadership roles in academic medicine, including the Triological Society, the American Board of Otolaryngology, and as President of the American Society for Head and Neck Surgery (1983). The AAO-HNS Jerome C. Goldstein, MD Public Service Award was established as an annual award in 1994 to commemorate his commitments to improve patient welfare.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Morris and Estelle (née Ginsburg) Goldstein. He is survived by Rochelle Goldstein, his wife of 25 years, sons Glenn, Bradley and Brian, and four grandchildren, in addition to step-son Howard Zackim and step-grandson Gregory. He is further survived by his sister, Marti Jacobs and brother-in-law Raphael Jacobs of New York City. The mother of his children, Jean Goldstein, survives in Albany, NY. Jerry's trusted service dog, Buffet, remained at his side until the end.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 11:00AM at Beth Israel Memorial Chapel at 11115 Jog Rd, Boynton Beach, FL. Please visit www.bethisraelchapel.com for further details.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dr. Jerome Goldstein's name can be made to either New Horizons Service Dogs of 1590 Laurel Park Ct, Orange City, FL 32763 (www.nhsdi.org) or a charity of your choosing. Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 15 to July 16, 2019