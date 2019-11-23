|
Jerry Goldmacher, 93, retired Northrop Grumman VP, managed the lunar module that powered Apollo 13 safely home.
Jerry, a Highland Beach resident, died October 28, 2019 at his daughter's home in McLean, Virginia.
Jerry spent nearly a decade as a senior official on the Apollo program that first sent man to the moon, working for Grumman overseeing the lunar module programs. He served as the deputy spacecraft manager of the lunar lander on Apollo 11 and the spacecraft manager for the lunar module that served as a lifeboat, carrying the crew of the ill-fated Apollo 13 safely back to Earth. He would go on to serve as the spacecraft director of the lunar modules for Apollos 15, 16 and 17. He worked at Grumman for 38 years and retired as a vice president in the space systems division.
Born in the Bronx in 1926, Jerry enlisted in the United States Marine Corps at age 17. He served in the Pacific and China in 1943 to 1946, making him one of the dwindling number of surviving World War II veterans. His ashes will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery next year.
In addition to Ruth, his beloved spouse of 70 years, Jerry is survived by his daughter Helen, his four grandchildren Juliet, Olivia, Paige and Shane, son of his only son, Paul, who predeceased him by 33 years, and four great-grandchildren.
