Jerome Greenfield

Greenfield, Jerome

Jerome "Jerry" Greenfield passed away on July 25, 2020 in Delray Beach, FL. He was 88. Jerome was born on March 13, 1932 in Brooklyn, NY to Morris and Sophie (Edelstein) Greenfield. He grew up in Williamsburg, NY, the youngest of four siblings. In high school, he was class president, played and managed varsity basketball, was yearbook editor, and developed a passion for photography. After high school he worked at a camera store but kept pursuing a job in sales. With no formal sales experience and getting the cold shoulder from Savada Brothers, a respected apparel company, Jerry decided to drop in unannounced and ran into the owner of the company in the elevator. He convinced the owner to hire him, beginning his long successful career in apparel sales. Another elevator coincidence would change Jerry's life, and lead to lifelong love. While on vacation in Miami Beach, he was heading down to the hotel's restaurant when the elevator door opened and Lee Graw of Chicago was sitting directly in front of him in the lobby. "I'm going to marry that man", Lee told her mother. They married in 1956 and moved to Ohio soon thereafter. Jerry became a sales manager for Savada Brothers with his very own territory. While in Ohio Jerry pursued his passion for aeronautics and became an accomplished pilot, logging 1200 hours in his private plane. Lee also got her pilot's license and the two of them flew to many destinations in their plane. They loved to travel and especially loved going on cruises. His developing sales acumen led to being hired as a sales manager for Pacific Trail Sportswear. In 1979 he moved to Weston CT, and became a Vice President for Pacific Trail and created the successful Eastern Regional Sales office in New York City. Jerry's success as a salesperson was due in part to his philosophy to always be truthful to his accounts. The biggest names in retail – Bullocks, Nordstrom, Macy's -- came to trust his honesty and intuition. Jerry also had an amazing ability to recall names and faces, even going back to his elementary school years. After moving to West Palm Beach in 1993, Jerry became active in local politics, forming the City Watch Political Action Committee and working hard to help the residents of IBIS get the Beeline Freeway on-ramp on the Florida Turnpike, a fire station and a traffic light. He served on many committees and advisory boards, and created a widely read newsletter for IBIS residents. He more recently helped the residents of the Cove in Boynton Beach get a traffic light as well. Jerry continued his passion as a photographer with a superb eye for composition. Jerry was also an avid golfer and an accomplished investor. Jerry is survived by Lee, his wife of 64 years, his children Stephen and wife Marcia, Jamie, Jodi, and Kari and husband Charlie, and nine grandchildren, Sacha, Max, Sara, Ryan, Brian, Justin, Andrew, Julia, and Lucie.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store