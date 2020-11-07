1/
Jerome H. Zins
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerome's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerome H. Zins
Jerome H. Zins, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2020, at the age of 93, after successfully battling a number of illnesses over the past six years. Dianne, his wife of 68 years, was by his side.
Jerry was born on October 3, 1927 in Newark, NJ to Sam and Rae Zins. He excelled as a student and was a standout high school athlete, with New Jersey state recognition. Jerry attended Dartmouth College, which was a source of pride to him; he maintained a lifelong commitment as an alumnus. After graduating medical school, he joined the Air Force and ultimately had a fulfilling career in his private practice as an Internist specializing in Cardiology.
He and Dianne raised their family in Short Hills, NJ. Jerry was supremely passionate about all of his interests including the science of medicine, family, supporting Jewish causes, politics, sports and the stock market. He was a source of inspiration to all of those who came in contact with him. Jerry had strong instincts and opinions but was always open minded in lively discussion and a willingness to listen to and learn from others.
Jerry is survived by his wife Dianne, and his children Johnny, Andy, Amy and Rick, as well as their respective families, which include eight grandchildren and one great-grandson.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rosenthal Memorial Chapel
491 Mamaroneck Ave
White Plains, NY 10605
(914) 773-0030
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rosenthal Memorial Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved