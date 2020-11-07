Jerome H. Zins

Jerome H. Zins, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2020, at the age of 93, after successfully battling a number of illnesses over the past six years. Dianne, his wife of 68 years, was by his side.

Jerry was born on October 3, 1927 in Newark, NJ to Sam and Rae Zins. He excelled as a student and was a standout high school athlete, with New Jersey state recognition. Jerry attended Dartmouth College, which was a source of pride to him; he maintained a lifelong commitment as an alumnus. After graduating medical school, he joined the Air Force and ultimately had a fulfilling career in his private practice as an Internist specializing in Cardiology.

He and Dianne raised their family in Short Hills, NJ. Jerry was supremely passionate about all of his interests including the science of medicine, family, supporting Jewish causes, politics, sports and the stock market. He was a source of inspiration to all of those who came in contact with him. Jerry had strong instincts and opinions but was always open minded in lively discussion and a willingness to listen to and learn from others.

Jerry is survived by his wife Dianne, and his children Johnny, Andy, Amy and Rick, as well as their respective families, which include eight grandchildren and one great-grandson.



