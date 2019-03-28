|
HARVEY, Jerome Jerome Harvey, 82, of Wellington, FL, passed away on March 25, 2019. A public viewing will be held Saturday March 30, 2019 from 2:00PM until 3:00PM at Brown's Funeral Home, 1004 South Dixie Highway, Lantana, FL 33462. A Celebration of Life will commence on Saturday March 30, 2019 at 3:00PM at Brown's Funeral Home, 1004 South Dixie Highway, Lantana, FL 33462. Complete funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Brown's Funeral Home, 1004 South Dixie Highway, Lantana, FL 33462
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 28, 2019