Geller, Jerome J.
Jerome J. "Jerry" Geller passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the age of 100 in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. He was an adored father to his children Adriane Geller (Monica Papasidero) and Ellen Simon (Barry); dear brother to his sister Barbara Grauer; cherished Popi to his grandchildren David Balaban, Susan Balaban, Stephanie Berman (Matthew), Meryl Brown (Michael), and his great-grandchildren Lucas and Owen Balaban, Daniel Wenz, Farrah and Simona Brown; and treasured uncle to his many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his partner of over 25 years, Gloria Fryer. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of over 50 years Florence (Silverstein) Geller, and his sister Belle Ross. A graveside funeral will be held for family only. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Sid Jacobson JCC at 300 Forest Drive, Greenvale, NY 11548.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020